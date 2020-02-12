Changes coming to Mounts Road overpass at southbound I-5

DUPONT – This winter, Washington State Department of Transportation crews will add two new stop signs at the Mounts Road and southbound Interstate 5 interchange. The new signs will require all travelers who use the Mounts Road overpass to stop for traffic coming from southbound I-5.

WSDOT traffic engineers believe this change will help keep travelers moving at a more even pace through the intersection, thus reducing wait times and backups that can impact southbound I-5 travelers during peak commute hours.

On average, approximately 5,200 vehicles use the southbound I-5 exit to Mounts Road each day.

Once installed, travelers who use Nisqually Road SW will now stop on the Mounts Road overpass before making a left turn to southbound I-5. Travelers who use Mounts Road near the Eagles Pride Golf Course will stop before crossing the I-5 overpass or turning right to southbound I-5.

In addition to installing the stop signs, crews need dry weather conditions to install the stop bars on the pavement. This work is expected to take place during daytime hours when traffic volumes are lower.

Visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page for updated construction and maintenance information for Pierce County. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.