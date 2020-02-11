Tacoma Robotics Teams Fundraising for Houston World Championships

The SOTAbots, FRC 2557, are in the news once again. This competitive robotics team is composed of students from SOTA, SAMi and iDEA, three schools within the Tacoma Public School System. In the spring of 2019 the SOTAbots we were awarded a great honor at the World FIRST Competition in Houston, TX. Three teams WORLDWIDE were chosen as recipients of the “Engineering Inspiration” award. Several thousand FRC teams competed at the event. Last year’s honorees were team from Istanbul, Turkey, Camdenton, MO., and the SOTAbots from Tacoma. Oh, Yupp.

The team hopes to take a significant student travel team to Houston this year as part of this distinguishing award was a guaranteed berth and entry fees paid to the 2020 World FIRST Championship coming up in April, 2020. Fundraising efforts are heating up! There are two opportunities for interested individuals to support this team of young adults who have a mission of interacting with the community to impact their community by promoting STEM involvement.

First, the 2nd Annual SOTAbots & Bellarmine Prep Robotics Mattress Fundraiser is Saturday, February 15th, from 10am to 5pm at Bellarmine Prep Campus Center! Custom Fundraising Solutions of Seattle (www.CFSBeds.com) is bringing their mobile mattress showroom here to help SOTAbots & Bellarmine Prep Robotics raise thousands of dollars for their program! Anything you can get from a mattress store you can get here on Saturday, February 15th! 30 top quality name brand mattresses will be on display for people to try out just like at any other mattress store! All styles, all sizes, and pricing is 30 – 40% less than standard store pricing! All the services you’d get from a standard store are available too: each mattress comes with a full warranty, home delivery and haul-away are available options, and there’s financing for all credit types! The best way to stay healthy is to get a good night’s sleep and you’ll sleep well knowing you made a difference for SOTAbots & Bellarmine Prep Robotics!

Available products:

Name brand mattresses: Simmons, Beautyrest, Southerland, Intellibed & More

Adjustable bed frames – one of these will change your life

Luxury Z Pillows

Mattress Protectors

Sheets

Frames

Again that’s Saturday, February 15th, from 10am to 5pm here at Bellarmine Prep Campus Center!

Second, the team is planning a fundraising auction, on March 1 at the Environmental Learning Center in the heart of Point Defiance Park. Interesting and unique experiences and silent auction items will be offered to attendees. All profits from this event go directly to help offset team travel expenses. More details can be found at sotabots.com. All donations are tax-deductible.