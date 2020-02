Help make a magical day even more magical by sponsoring a table at the Princess Tea on March 16th and Bunny Breakfast on April 11th!

Costs $25 a table and sponsors will receive tables signs at the event and a social media shout out!

Interested? Contact Parks & Recreation for more information by calling 253-964-8121 ext. 5245.

Princess Tea Table Sponsorship:

Bunny Breakfast Table Sponsorship:

