Northbound I-5 exit to SR 512 in Lakewood closed overnight Feb. 13

LAKEWOOD – Overnight travelers who use the northbound Interstate 5 exit to State Route 512 in Lakewood are advised to give themselves extra travel time on Thursday, Feb. 13.

From 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, the northbound I-5 exit 127 to SR 512 will close so a private contractor can remove contaminated soil as a result of an earlier collision and fuel spill.

During the overnight ramp closure, northbound I-5 drivers headed to SR 512 will follow a signed detour from exit 125 at Bridgeport Way to Pacific Highway South/South Tacoma Way to SR 512.

Visit the Pierce County construction web page for updated maintenance and construction information.