LPD seeks tip help in early morning Tillicum homicide

Submitted by Lt. Chris Lawler, Lakewood Police Department.

At 1:16AM, on February 11, a call came into our dispatch for a shooting/robbery at an apartment located at 14900 Union Avenue Southwest in Tillicum (Union Crest Apartment complex). The male caller said there had been a robbery and his daughter had been shot.

Officers arrived at 1:18AM and discovered a 36 year old female suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical aid was requested, but the female was pronounced deceased at the scene. We learned that the male victim was in the apartment with his daughter and a female friend at the time of the incident. The female friend was in the shower when the crime occurred and didn’t see anything.

The male victim who called it in told us that he was in bed sleeping when he was confronted by a black male wearing a ski mask and dark clothing, who was armed with a gun. He said the male rummaged through his room, taking some backpacks and laptop computers. He said he heard another suspect in another room yell something at his daughter, followed by a gunshot. He told us that both suspects fled the apartment and he called 911. The victim said he did not recognize the suspects and it appears at this time that the motive was robbery.

A K9 track was attempted, but was unsuccessful…it is unknown if the suspects left on foot or in a vehicle. Detectives are continuing to canvass the area for video or witnesses.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard something or know anything about this crime. Tips can be called into the Lakewood Police Department (253-830-5064) or Tacoma Pierce County Crimestoppers (1-800-222-TIPS).