Library Board to discuss computers and upgrade to Parkland/Spanaway Library

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees plans to review plans to replace aging shared computers and laptops for the public’s use throughout the Library System, upgrades to Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County, and conduct other business at its board meeting at the Administrative Center and Library, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 3:30 p.m.

At the February meeting, the Board of Trustees will conduct the following business.

Replace computers and laptops. The Library’s computers and laptops are in constant use by the hundreds of thousands of people who visit Pierce County Libraries annually. This year the Library is on track to replace the well-used and outdated shared public computers and laptops in the 20 Pierce County Libraries. At the Board meeting, the Board of Trustees will review the plan, and the Board is anticipated to approve the funding to launch the computer replacement project.

Upgrade Parkland/Spanaway Library. In recent years, with costs to run the Library System higher than revenues, the Library deferred maintenance and improvements to its 20 locations. With a restored levy approved by voters in 2018, the Library System is working toward making necessary upgrades to buildings. This year, it plans to create a welcoming space in the Parkland/Spanaway Library by making more space in the existing library for the public to use and enjoy, and, in particular, clearly define an area for teenagers. The Parkland/Spanaway Library is the only free community gathering place in the Parkland and Spanaway area, which makes ensuring the space works for people of all ages important for the delivery of valued library services. At the Board meeting, the Board of Trustees will review the plan, and the Board is expected to approve the funding to upgrade the Parkland/Spanaway Library by the end of May 2020

More information: www.piercecountylibrary.org/files/library/board-packet-02122020.pdf