Heart Healthy YMCA at Lakewood United Feb. 13

February 13, 2020 “Heart Healthy YMCA” – Leanna Christian, Executive Director; Katrina Holderith, Associate Executive Director; Zemorah Murray, Associate Executive Director; & Yvette Lyons, Senior Health and Well-being Director, Lakewood Family YMCA, YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties (Sue – MC)

The Lakewood United group meets at 7:00 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW near Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. The upcoming Lakewood United topics are as follows:

February 20, 2020 “Game Farm in Lakewood” – Alan Billingsley, CEO Paktek Inc. (? – MC)

February 27, 2020 “Colonial Plaza and Lakewood Future” – Becky Newton, Economic Development Manager (? – MC)

March 5, 2020 “The 2020 Census” – Tiffany Speir, Esq, CPM, Planning Manager – Long Range/Strategic Planning, City of Lakewood (? – MC)

March 12, 2020 “Clover Park Speech Students” – Terry Heath, Speech Instructor, Clover Park Technical College (Steve – MC)

March 19, 2020 “State of the City” – City Manager John Caulfield (? – MC)

Lakewood United is pleased to announce that Elizabeth Farrar Kinney (Tink) has been elected to the Lakewood United Board. Tink is former President of Lake Louise Improvement Club and retired IT/CAD manager of an engineering firm. Welcome aboard, Tink Kinney!

The dues for the fiscal year, which started on July 1, are $25 per year. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board. Expenses are for a small gift for each presenter (for example, a pen/stylus set with Lakewood United motto plus a certificate of appreciation) and for administrative supplies. You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to Sue Boguszewski or Steve Smith.

Burs Restaurant does not charge us a room fee. Hence, please ensure that you at least order a beverage if you attend the meeting and remember to leave a gratuity. If you wish to make suggestions for future topics or speakers, please email Lakewood United, or contact any of our board members: Marie Barth, Sue Boguszewski, John Huber, Kris Kauffman, Karen Lebeter, Laurel Lemke, Pamela Maddess, Steve Smith or Herb Stumpf.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook and on the internet.