Daytime closure of Mounts Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 near DuPont

DUPONT – Daytime travelers who use the Mounts Road on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5 are advised to give themselves extra travel time on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be no access to the Mounts Road on-ramp to southbound I-5. The northbound lane of Nisqually Road Southwest will also close across the overpass. Travelers headed to southbound I-5 will detour to northbound I-5, to exit 119, back to southbound I-5 and exit at Mounts Road. The intersection will be controlled by flaggers.

The closures will allow crews to relocate ramp meter signs in advance of adding additional stop signs at the Mounts Road and southbound I-5 interchange.

Visit the Pierce County construction web page for updated maintenance and construction information. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.