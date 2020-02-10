Skylar Cochran pages for Rep. Mari Leavitt

Skylar Cochran, a student at Charles Wright Academy, served as a page last week in the Washington State House of Representatives. Sponsored by State Rep. Mari Leavitt (D-University Place), Skylar is the child of Wendy and Darrell Cochran of Lakewood.

Representative Leavitt with House Page Skylar Cochran – February 7, 2020.

Pages assume a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor. Pages support the efficient operation of the Legislature while also receiving daily civics instruction, drafting their own bills, and participating in mock committee hearings.

For information about the page program and scholarships call 360-786-7758.