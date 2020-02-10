SHSD to Host Public Screenings of Screenagers Next Chapter

Steilacoom Historical School District will be hosting two public screenings of the documentary film Screenagers Next Chapter. The screenings will be held on Thursday, February 27 at 6:30 pm at Pioneer Middle School in DuPont and on Tuesday, March 3 at 6:30 pm at Steilacoom High School in Steilacoom. A panel of local mental health experts will answer questions and facilitate discussion following the Pioneer Middle School screening on February 27.

In Screenagers Next Chapter, filmmaker and physician Dr. Delaney Ruston examines the science behind teens’ emotional challenges, the interplay of social media, and most importantly, what can be done in our schools and homes to help teens build crucial skills to navigate stress, anxiety, and depression in our digital age.

In the film, we follow Dr. Ruston as she finds herself at a loss on how to help her own teens as they struggle with their emotional wellbeing. She sets out to understand these challenges in our current screen-filled society, and how we, as parents and educators, can empower teens to overcome mental health challenges and build emotional agility, communication savvy, and stress resilience.

For more information on these screenings including a film trailer, and to RSVP for one or both screenings, please visit our district website at www.steilacoom.k12.wa.us/Page/7501. Steilacoom Historical School District serves the communities of Steilacoom, DuPont, Ketron Island, Anderson Island, and portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.