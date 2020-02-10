Kilmer Announces “Valentines for Veterans” Community Event

Submitted by Andrew Wright, Communications Director for Rep. Derek Kilmer.

Tacoma, WA – U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) announced today that his district office is launching a “Valentines for Veterans” program to help local students thank veterans for their service. Rep. Kilmer and his office will deliver the cards to veterans’ homes and organizations on Valentine’s Day.

“We can never thank our veterans enough,” said Rep. Kilmer. “They committed themselves to keep our country safe, and they continue to serve our community every day. This Valentine’s Day, let’s show them some love. I encourage community members and local schools to help me express our gratitude for our veterans.”

Students of all ages are welcome to participate. Participants can drop off Valentine’s Day cards at Rep. Kilmer’s Tacoma office (950 Pacific Ave, Suite 1230) or Bremerton office (345 6th Street, Suite 500) between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, from now through February 13, 2020.

For more information, interested participants can contact Rob Richards in Rep. Kilmer’s Tacoma office at (253) 272-3515 or Rob.Richards@mail.house.gov.