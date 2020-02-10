Eastern Oregon University announces fall term dean’s list for local students

Eastern Oregon University named 523 students to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.

The following students from your area earned this distinction:

Lakewood – Hayden Hawkins

Tacoma – John Bittinger

