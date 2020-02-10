CPSD Staff Spotlight: Michael Wells

Michael graduated from college with a degree in communications and started out his professional life in advertising and sales. However, after a few years in the industry, he felt like he needed a change. “I never really knew what I wanted to be when I grew up, I just knew I wanted to help people,” he said.

At 27 years old, he embarked on a new journey into the world of education. He started as a paraeducator in Bethel School District before earning a graduate degree in education and beginning his current position at Beachwood. He hasn’t looked back.

“I love being able to connect with so many people,” Michael said. “I get to meet with kids, parents and teachers every day and work to support our students here at Beachwood in any way they need.”

One thing he enjoys most about being a counselor is that the job allows him to express some of the creative energy he developed working in advertising. “I love creating things, and this job lets me create programs for kids that help them find success in the classroom and in life,” he said.