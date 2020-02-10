Black History Month events in Lakewood

New in 2020 Lakewood’s MLK Committee worked with community partners like the Pierce County Library System, Clover Park School District, Pierce College, Lakewood YMCA, Lakewood Multicultural Coalition and others to bring events to the community for people to engage, celebrate and learn more about black history during the month of February.

The city encourages its residents to participate in these upcoming family-friendly activities to learn about important key figures in our community and our nation’s history.

Black History Month programs

Hidden Heroes

Date: Jan. 20-through Feb. 24

Starting on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday, a weekly email will be sent to individuals, organizations and businesses who sign up with highlights of lesser-known heroes, leaders or pioneers from the African-American community. National and local heroes will be featured each week.

Those who receive the email are encouraged to share the information with others and use it as starting point for dialogue. Each week this information will also be posted to the city’s website under “City News” and featured on the city’s Facebook page (@lakewoodwa).

Want to receive the emails? Send an email to Brynn Grimley at bgrimley@cityoflakewood.us and request your email address be added.

African American storytelling

Date: Saturday, Feb. 8

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Tillicum Pierce County Library, 14916 Washington Ave.

In celebration of Black History Month, storyteller Kimi Ginn presents an interactive performance exploring the Civil Rights Movement, including a Rosa Parks dramatization and a tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr. Suitable for ages 5 and up. No registration required.

Mrs. Mary Church Terrell: A Remarkable Woman

Date: Saturday, Feb. 15

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road SW

Enjoy a live performance with actress-storyteller Eva Abram as Mrs. Mary Church Terrell, the daughter of formerly enslaved parents, who became an influential activist for women’s suffrage and civil rights for African Americans. Suitable for ages 10 and up. No registration required.

Voting made easy

Date: Saturday, Feb. 15

Time: 3 p.m

Location: Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road SW

Learn how to make your voice count and why voting matters. Join an interactive and fun presentation created in partnership with The Washington Bus. Suitable for all ages. No registration required. Event hosted by the city of Lakewood.