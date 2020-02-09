Kilmer to Hold Facebook Live Town Hall on Feb. 10

TACOMA – In order to hear from constituents about the issues that matter to them, Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) will hold a Facebook Live town hall next week.

“I work for the people I represent and it’s important to me that I get opportunities to hear directly from you,” said Rep. Kilmer. “I hope folks will be able to join one of my upcoming town halls, in person or online, to share their ideas and concerns.”

Facebook Live Town Hall – Monday, February 10, 2020 at 8:30pm PT

DETAILS: All are welcome to join the event by visiting www.facebook.com/derek.kilmer.

At the start of the event, a live video will appear at the top of Kilmer’s newsfeed. Participants who are logged into Facebook should click on the live video to watch the event in real time. Constituents will be invited to ask questions by entering their first name, hometown and question in the comment. The video will also be available on Facebook after the event for those who could not join while the event was live.