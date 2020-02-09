Evelyn Simpson pages for Rep. Kilduff

Evelyn Simpson, a student at North Thurston High School, served as a page last week in the Washington State House of Representatives. Sponsored by State Rep. Christine Kilduff (D-University Place), Evelyn is the daughter of Melanie Simpson of Olympia and Councilmember John Simpson of Lakewood.

Rep. Kilduff with Page Evelyn Simpson, Feb. 6th, 2020.

“Evelyn thoroughly enjoyed the lively nature of the Legislature while serving in Olympia this week. She was excited to collaborate with other students in preparation for a mock legislative hearing and even helped our office by delivering House Resolution 4657 honoring the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act to the House Chief Clerk,” said Kilduff.

Pages assume a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor. Pages support the efficient operation of the Legislature while also receiving daily civics instruction, drafting their own bills, and participating in mock committee hearings.

For information about the page program and scholarships call 360-786-7758.