Steilacoom Historical School District Invites Families to Developmental Disabilities Application Night

Steilacoom Historical School District and Pierce County Developmental Disabilities Administration (DDA) invite families to an upcoming DDA Application Night. District staff will partner with DDA staff to assist families in learning about systems and supports for children and young adults with disabilities. Staff will assist families in determining eligibility for services and provide a hands-on workshop to complete online applications.

This open house style event will be held Monday, February 24 from 5:30 – 7:30 pm in the District Professional Development Center located at 511 Chambers Street, Steilacoom, WA 98388.

It is suggested that families bring proof of diagnosis and copy of current IEP/Evaluation. View DDA’s Guide to Eligibility Supports and Services.

Steilacoom Historical School District serves the communities of Steilacoom, DuPont, Anderson Island, Ketron Island, and portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.

