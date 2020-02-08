The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Pierce Transit Feb. 10 Board Meeting Agenda

By Leave a Comment

The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners will meet at the Pierce Transit Training Center Building, Rainier Conference Room, located at 3720 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington on February 10, 4 pm. Read the meeting agenda here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *