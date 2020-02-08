Lakewood Playhouse 5th Annual Fun-Raiser and 82nd Season Reveal Party

Submitted by JohnMunn, Managing Artistic Director.

The Lakewood Playhouse is having a party in two weeks On Saturday, February 15th to announce and preview Our Upcoming 82nd SEASON of SHOWS and You are Invited! Doors open, and Silent Auction begins, at 6:00pm and The Preview Party kicks into high gear at 6:30pm – Sponsored by WCP Solution!

Join us for a very special night as we announce the 6 Shows, and 2 Bonus Shows, of our Phenomenal 82nd Season!

It’s a huge evening of Fun Surprises and two songs from next season’s musicals Performed by an All-Star Line Up of Returning Cast Members from our past Hit Musicals – “Pirates of Penzance,” “Avenue Q,” “The Rocky Horror Show,” “Oliver,” “American Idiot” and “Forbidden Broadway,” “The Producers” and “Heathers!”

This Celebration will also serve as the 5th Annual Fundraiser for your Playhouse! A special gathering with a Wine, phenomenal Silent Auction Items and Live Auction items such as VIP Tickets, Club Access and Parking to Foreigner and Kansas at the White River Amphitheater, a Cooking Class for Two with Chef at Europa Bistro, VIP Tickets to the Rainiers with Refreshments and a Tour of the Field, a Walk on Role in Next Season’s LiT Spotlight Show and a Main Stage Show and much, much more!

We will also be having another 50/50 Raffle! Last year’s Winner won over $500.00!

PLUS – We are thrilled to announce that this year’s Playhouse Preview Party will once again have Light Appetizers provided by Carr’s Restaurant and Catering!

All Proceeds from Ticket Sales will go to benefit the Lakewood Playhouse Annual “Friends Fund” which goes to keep our costs down at the Theatre and Youth Theatre thriving in our Community. Our Theme for this year’s Fun-Raiser is “Focusing on the Future” as we try and reach the remaining amount of this year’s Annual Friend’s Fund Goal!

Ticket Prices are $25.00 (and includes appetizers and apple cider) and $50.00 (and includes appetizers, apple cider and a glass of wine for adults). We also have a limited number of VIP Tables at $600.00 which seat six each and a special surprise, light appetizers and two bottles of wine. There are only five tables left and these are going very quickly!

Tickets are Available Online at www.lakewoodplayhouse.org or can be purchased by Calling our Box Office at (253) 588-0042.

VIP Tables can be purchased through contacting our Box Office at (253) 588-0042 or while visiting during our normal box office hours.

ABOUT OUR THEATRE: The Lakewood Playhouse was founded in 1938 and has established itself with theatre that is both intimate and epic. The theatre is located within the Lakewood Towne Center, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood, Washington 98499. For further information about “Lakewood Playhouse Preview Party for Season 82” please contact the Box Office at the Lakewood Playhouse (253) 588-0042 or make any e-mail queries to John Munn, Managing Artistic Director, at jmunn.lakewoodplayhouse@gmail.com.