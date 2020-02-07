WorkForce Central Seeks Construction Training Cohort

The Pierce County WorkForce Central Executive Board (WFCEB) invites qualified individuals or organizations, with demonstrated expertise and capacity to submit a written proposal to deliver comprehensive short-term training cohorts that provide industry recognized credentials.

Proposals are being solicited for these services in accordance with the terms, conditions and instructions as set forth in the Request For Qualifications and Quotations.

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 21, 2020 at 5 p.m. PST.