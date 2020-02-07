Steilacoom City Administrator’s Feb. 7 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – February 18, 2020, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – February 10, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – March 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Preservation and Review Board – February 26, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Changes in Curbside Recycling:

A reduction in viable recycling markets has necessitated a change in what is currently accepted in your curbside recycling (grey) container. Please visit the Town’s official website to see what is and is not acceptable. Questions? Please call Terry Huber at (253) 983-2077. Residents can request a FREE recycling reminder magnet or poster from Pierce County Public Works at the following link:

Business License Changes:

Beginning in February, the Town of Steilacoom business licenses transition to being issued through the State Department of Revenue’s Business Licensing Services, or BLS. The Town will accept business license applications until February 6, 2020. BLS will begin accepting applications for Town licenses on February 20. No applications will be accepted between February 7 and February 20, either through the Town or BLS.

Information on how to apply for Town licenses through BLS will be made available at the Public Works Building and on the Town’s website as the deadlines draw near. For further information, contact Doug Fortner, Town Planner, at (253) 581-1912.

Public Safety:

Here is a summary of the past week of goings on at Public Safety:

76 total calls for service

2 burglaries

1 vandalism

1 assault

2 suspended driver arrest

1 report of protection order violation

4 medical aid responses

The Public Safety Department obtained an extreme risk protection order, which was subsequently served upon the respondent in town. Additional information regarding extreme risk protection orders may be found at: tinyurl.com/tggqtqw

During the early hours of Feb 6, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting. No officers were injured. No suspects remain at-large.

There has been an increase in congestion around student pickup time at Cherrydale Elementary School. The Public Safety Department reminds parents please to avoid parking in prohibited areas along Galloway Street and blocking traffic along Old Military Road.

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on managing catch basins, culverts, and storm facilities during periods of heavy rain this last week. Additionally, they blew sidewalks, swept streets, and performed site inspections for stormwater compliance. Early in the week, they applied brine to selected streets in response to the cold weather; and performed other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew repaired a secondary service in the 200 block of Pierce Street; set a streetlight base on Short Street for a wooden pole replacement; repaired pump #1 at the Sunnyside pump station; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew jetted select sewer mains throughout Town; assisted the Electric Department with a service repair in the 200 block of Pierce Street; completed sewer main line inspections for the Norberg development; repaired a pump at the Marietta Street lift station damaged due to inappropriate materials being flushed; assisted the Street/Storm crew with a culvert repair on Frederick Street; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew cleaned up various parks and facilities after the rain events; completed the annual fire extinguisher inspection and testing for all buildings and vehicles; repaired the fence at the Public Works facility; working with Cedar Creek, chipped trails in Farrell’s Marsh and performed other buildings and grounds maintenance activities.

Other:

Friends of the Steilacoom Library Speaker Series:

The Friends of the Steilacoom Library and the Steilacoom Historical Museum are partnering to bring back the historical speaker series. All events are at 3 PM at the Museum.

February 14: Lane Sample, Life at Fort Nisqually

March 13: Karen Haas, Pioneer Memories, Future Dreams: Ezra Jane Meeker.

Census 2020: You Count

Read more about the census, see a timeline or learn more about temporary work available through the U.S. Census Bureau.