Letter: To my fellow Voters of Lakewood

Submitted by Andie Gernon, Lakewood
25 years ago when Lakewood voters chose to incorporate, forging ties between our schools and the community was a key to our choice to become a City. It’s still crucial today!
So I am happy to add my voice to the chorus endorsing renewal of the current School Levy and cite the following facts:
Lakewood voters have been supporting our schools through locally approved levies for many years. There is no logical reason to oppose local support for local students who are the future of our successful community. Let’s keep it that way!
Phony, irrelevant and inaccurate reasons have been put forward to oppose. Don’t buy the stories of too high salaries or phony comparisons with private schools that serve only a small selected group of students, do not teach ALL children, do not provide transportation, special ed and other services that certainly are basic but are not funded by the state.
Public schools are a unifying element of a community. Let’s keep it that way, Lakewood Voters. Vote YES by February 11.
Comments
Marty says
Ms. Gernon, the comparisons with private schools mean very little. Many of us are concerned with the quality of instruction the students are receiving, given their lackluster scores on standardized testing. Again, district scores are the lowest in the county. The students and the taxpayers deserve better. As Mr. Arbeeny has been writing, the curriculum seems to one of well-roundedness which surely isn’t going to help a graduate gain acceptance to a college, and for that matter, it may not be of any benefit should he/she seek meaningful employment.
On another issue, your budget may readily afford a 20% increase in property tax. For many others, it’s a challenge.
Incidentally, many of us don’t consider the aforementioned as phony, irrelevant, or inaccurate.
Marty says
Ms. Gernon, I recall that you were a member of the board of Bellarmine Preparatory, and presume your children attended the school. I’m certain you witnessed quality instruction delivered by the faculty. The main focus was academics. That’s what the parents and taxpayers of Lakewood want.