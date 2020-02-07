Letter: To my fellow Voters of Lakewood

Submitted by Andie Gernon, Lakewood

25 years ago when Lakewood voters chose to incorporate, forging ties between our schools and the community was a key to our choice to become a City. It’s still crucial today!

So I am happy to add my voice to the chorus endorsing renewal of the current School Levy and cite the following facts:

Lakewood voters have been supporting our schools through locally approved levies for many years. There is no logical reason to oppose local support for local students who are the future of our successful community. Let’s keep it that way!

Phony, irrelevant and inaccurate reasons have been put forward to oppose. Don’t buy the stories of too high salaries or phony comparisons with private schools that serve only a small selected group of students, do not teach ALL children, do not provide transportation, special ed and other services that certainly are basic but are not funded by the state.

Public schools are a unifying element of a community. Let’s keep it that way, Lakewood Voters. Vote YES by February 11.