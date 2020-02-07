Lakes junior named regional Cadet of the Month

Lakes High School junior Emile Skeete was recently named Cadet of the Month by the 8th Brigade of the U.S. Army Cadet Command. The 8th Brigade oversees Army JROTC programs in eight states on the west coast, including Alaska and Hawaii, along with two countries and three U.S. territories on the Pacific Ocean.

Skeete was selected from a pool of students that includes cadets from 157 Army JROTC programs.

A first lieutenant cadet for the Lakes High School Army JROTC program, Skeete currently serves as a platoon leader. The 8th Brigade recognized him showing endurance.

“Lieutenant Skeete is an outstanding leader who sets an excellent example every day,” said Lakes JROTC instructor Lt. Col. Allen Patty. “He brings a high level of passion, commitment and endurance to everything he does.”

Military tradition runs deep in his family. Skeete’s mom and dad both retired from the Air Force after 21 years of service and his great-grandfather and great-grandmother served in the Navy during World War II.

Skeete plans to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps by joining the Marine Corps when he turns 18 later this year. He has been training daily to prepare for enlistment.

“I am always really about motivating others and pitching in when something needs to get done,” he said. “Whenever something comes up, I am willing to show up in snap to help get it done. I want to help in any way I can.”