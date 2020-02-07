The Suburban Times

JBLM to conduct mortar training Feb. 8-9

By Leave a Comment

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day and nighttime training with mortars from 12:01 a.m. Feb.8 to 11:59 p.m. Feb 9. Public queries or comments about noise may be directed to JBLM Public Affairs by clicking here.

