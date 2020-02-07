Historian to Discuss Life at Fort Nisqually

Submitted by Emily Molina – SHMA Liaison to the Friends of the Steilacoom Library.

Fort Nisqually was first settled in 1833 in the Puget Sound region of what is now DuPont. The Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC), founded in England, initiated it at the onset of the fur trade. As fur trade dwindled attention was turned more towards agriculture. In 1839, the large allotment of land became known as the Puget Sound Agricultural Company. They harvested a variety of fruit and vegetables as well as livestock.

Lane Sample. Photo courtesy Pierce County Library.

By 1869 the Hudson’s Bay Company was all but gone, and the United States had bought out the acreage. Edward Huggins, formerly of the HBC, sought citizenship in the Land of Liberty, and staked a claim of the fort and lands. It was later, around 1906 when the DuPont Company would make its purchase.

Join us at the Steilacoom Historical Museum for the Explorations Speaker Series as Lane Sample, from the Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, takes us back in time. We will learn about what life was like there as she recounts tales of its history, and relics from the period, along with its connection to Steilacoom.

Friday, February 14, 3 PM: Life at Fort Nisqually

Steilacoom Historical Museum

1801 Rainier Street

(253) 584-4133

Friends of the Steilacoom Library sponsor these free events in partnership with the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association.