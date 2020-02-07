Buffalo Soldier Exhibit and Program

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

Friends of DuPont Buffalo Soldier’s History invite you to the “Grand Opening” at the DuPont Historical Museum of a new Buffalo Soldier exhibit. The Ninth Cavalry Buffalo Soldiers from Fort Walla Walla participated in the National Guard and Regular U.S. Army joint 1904 maneuvers at American Lake and were encamped near Sequalitchew Creek in current day DuPont WA.

Learn more about the history of the Ninth Cavalry Buffalo Soldiers, celebrate Black History month and other local history.

Sunday February 16, 2020 1:00 to 4:00 pm

DuPont Historical Museum, 207 Barksdale Ave, DuPont WA

Information: 253.988.3688 (James Smith)

www.facebook.com/dupontbuffalosoldiers

Bring your kids! Fun family event for all ages, with refreshments