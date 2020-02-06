Weekend lane closure on northbound I-5 exit 132 to SR 16 in Tacoma starts Friday night

TACOMA – One weekend down, one to go. For a second and final weekend, travelers who use the northbound Interstate 5 exit 132 to South 38th Street and State Route 16 in Tacoma will need to plan extra time into their trips.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reduce the northbound I-5 collector/distributor lane at exit 132 to one lane to replace concrete panels. Crews are also going to take advantage of potential dry weather to apply final striping to the northbound collector/distributor lanes. Due to the location, this weekend’s work will require some additional overnight ramp closures.

Closure details:

Friday, Feb. 7

From 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, the far right lane of the northbound I-5 exit 132 will close for concrete panel work.

From 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 to 5 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, the exit to westbound S. 38th Street will close.

The eastbound exit to South 38th Street and the exit to westbound SR 16 will remain open.

Saturday, Feb. 8

From 5 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, the exits to South 38th Street and eastbound SR 16 will remain open.

Sunday, Feb. 9

At 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 to 4 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, the northbound I-5 exit 132 to SR 16 and South 38th Street will close for striping.

During this closure, travelers headed to westbound SR 16 will use the HOV ramp to SR 16.

Travelers going to South 38th Street can detour to South 56th Street or take alternate routes.

Monday, Feb. 10

Northbound I-5 exit 132 and all associated ramps reopen by 4 a.m.

This work is weather sensitive and could be rescheduled.

An around-the-clock single lane closure has the potential to create a miles-long backup. Travelers are advised to delay their trips or travel early in the morning or late at night.

Additional HOV overnight ramp closures are available at TacomaTraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.