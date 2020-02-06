TrailersPlus Excited to Open 68th Store in the Nation

Submitted by TrailersPlus.

The nation’s largest trailer dealer announced its 68th store opening in Tacoma, Washington today. TrailersPlus continues to see tremendous growth throughout not only the Washington market but the nation as a whole. The location in Tacoma will be Washington’s 3rd location, next to the successful Olympia and Marysville locations. In addition to growth within Washington, this will be their 3rd new location within just 12 months.

TrailersPlus carries a wide variety of trailers, and their knowledgeable staff are always ready and willing to help meet the needs of every customer. TrailersPlus offers more than just trailers; they offer parts, service, and repairs for all trailer makes and models. The community of Tacoma now has an accredited and exceptional place to find quality trailers, a wide variety of parts, and expert advice and service. Proudly made in the USA, TrailersPlus inventory is built using 95% American-made products; because of this, TrailersPlus ensures both the highest quality trailer at the lowest possible price.

Michael Snow, CEO of TrailersPlus, commented that “TrailersPlus is honored to open another new store in the great state of Washington. We look forward to becoming a member of the local Tacoma community and building our reputation for excellence among trailer dealerships.”

TrailersPlus is committed to providing both the best trailers and customer service throughout the nation. Through specializations in enclosed, utility, car hauler, dump, and heavy equipment trailers there is bound to be a trailer to suit everyone’s needs. TrailersPlus has stores on both coasts and everywhere in between. Because of the locations and commitment to customers, TrailersPlus offers nationwide warranty as well as safety and performance inspections on every trailer. It is TrailersPlus mission to ensure customers feel confident when purchasing trailers, parts, and service from every location.

The new store will be located at 20025 Mountain Hwy E in Spanaway, WA. It will be open from 9:30am – 12:00pm and from 1:00pm – 5:30pm Tuesday – Saturday.

TrailersPlus Tacoma is looking to employ local talent. If you are interested in starting a career where growth and development are endless, then apply today! More information on open positions can be found at www.trailersplus.com/careers/.

Find out more about TrailersPlus inventory and offers by visiting their website at www.trailersplus.com.