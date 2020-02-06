Letter: You don’t have kids in school? Why care?

Submitted by Ellie Wilson.

We all should care about our schools because:

It’s our civic duty to educate ALL children. Schools are stronger with the stable support of our community. Bond and levy support strengthens the reputation and property values of our community. Community support indicates that we value education. Good schools foster and support good business. Our social system depends on a well educated work force. Schools are a valued investment in the future of our community. The health of our nation depends on a well educated population. Educating our children allows us to be competitive on the global economy. We are role models for our children as to what we value as adults!

Together, let’s support our Clover Park School District Levy by voting YES on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020.