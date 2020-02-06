Letter: Vote NO Clover Park Feb 11

Submitted by Erix Phfish.

A community does benefit from strong schools. No doubt about it and I think every sensible community member would agree.

At the same time a community can only be taxed so far and I personally don’t believe a better school district will emerge as a result of the property tax increase or the levy dollars that the school district wants passed AGAIN!

Having lived in Lakewood over 50 years I still enjoyed the few small town feels that remain 1) the Donut House on Gravelly Lake Drive or 2) the somewhat recently replaced old fashioned reader board across the street @ a Real Estate company.

The best part is when it has uplifting messages like Happy Holidays or Happy Birthday but this election cycle I just can’t agree with their posted message to pass the levy. I’m voting NO.

I see that highly inflated taxes (20% higher as others sight Pierce County as publishing) coupled with woefully low test scores (again cited by others), could make it hard to sell a home for current residents OR might make it even more challenging to attract prospective new residents.

I want better schools but 1. I don’t want to keep supporting a system that has made promises that it hasn’t kept for many years and 2. I don’t want to get priced out of my home and “city” (because I lived and raised a family here before city hood) with huge tax burdens.

Show us the progress with schools and then the community can show you the money.

Just like students are rewarded with the privilege of playing sports for decent grades our levy support should be a reward too. Show us better scores and we will give you the privilege of our dollars in the form of a levy passage. Then do more and provided the extras.