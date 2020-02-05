Track installation begins on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 19th Street to S. 15th Street

On Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 19th Street to S. 15th Street, the contractor is starting the process to install track. This week, crews will install underground vaults in the center of MLK Jr. Way from S. 19th St. to S. 15th St. Then, crews will start to remove asphalt on the west side of MLK Jr. Way in this area. Over the coming weeks, they will move the rail into place and then pour concrete around the rail. Please follow the detour on S. J St.

Crews will install a stormwater line on MLK Jr. Way near S. 3rd St. The driveway to the Jackson Hall parking garage will be closed from Feb 7 – 9. Hospitals and medical centers are open. Please allow an extra 15 minutes to get to your appointment.

In the Stadium District, crews are installing track in the N. Tacoma Ave and N. 1st St. intersection, closing this intersection. Please follow detours on N. 2nd St., Yakima Ave., and Division Ave. On Stadium Way, crews continue to install track and foundations for Link power poles and build the traction power substation on the west side of Stadium Way north of S. 4th Street. In addition, the contractor will start potholing on Commerce Street in between 9th Street and 7th Street this week.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions on N. 1st Street, N. Tacoma Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Earnest Brazill Street, S. 16th Street, S. 17th Street, Stadium Way, and Commerce Street

When

Week of February 3

Where

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 19th St. to S. 15th St. – southbound lane closure.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way – intersection closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 13th St. to S. 11th St – lane restriction.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Division Ave to Baker Center driveway – southbound lane closure.

N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st St. — intersection closure.

Stadium Way from Broadway to the 705 onramp — southbound lane closure; use detours. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Tacoma Avenue.

Commerce Street from 9th St. to 7th St. – lane restriction.