Meet UP with the Mayor

In one of her first initiatives as U.P.’s new mayor, Caroline Belleci invites residents, business owners and all U.P. stakeholders to stop by the Civic Building Gallery on the second Saturday of every month from noon to 2 p.m. and on the second Tuesday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. to share your questions, concerns and ideas.

“This is simply a way for me to provide another means in which I can connect with people and let them know that we truly want to know what’s on their minds,” Mayor Belleci says. “I realize that for some people, addressing the microphone during the open comment portion of our City Council meetings can be intimidating. So I want these sessions to be informal and comfortable for anyone who has questions or concerns about their city government.”

During her years of public service, Belleci has learned that people often have questions about their taxes, how to get potholes filled, why funds can’t be used for certain things, etc. “These are all good, legitimate questions and I hope that I can help people get answers. And if I can’t answer the question directly, I’ll track down the answer and get back to them,” she says.

In addition, Belleci will also be able to help people sign up for the City’s other outreach efforts, including FlashVote, Headlines, CodeRED and more. “One of the benefits of being a city our size is that we can still connect with people on a very personal basis. I like to think of these sessions as fireside chats, without the fire,” she quips.