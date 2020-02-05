Letter: CPSD Levy – First Amendment used to address Board & City

Submitted by KM Hills.

I attended the CPSD Board and City of Lakewood Council joint meeting on Monday night in hopes there would be more discussion about the 20% property tax increase coming to Lakewood which Pierce County announced last week and stated was for school funding.

If you didn’t see the news release here in The Suburban Times you can learn about it from Q13 News.

This HUGE tax increase is in addition to the four year $25 million annual school levy request that is on the ballot for the February 11, 2020 vote.

The topic was only brought up by one council member and that was after school district staff presented on how the levy dollars are to be spent.

After listening for almost three hours the above audio clip was my public statement to our elected officials in attendance just after the meeting was called to adjournment

You may not agree with my view . . . You may not agree with my tactics . . . but I feel the community, who maybe could not attend, has a right to know that 10 of our 11 elected officials, Board and Council members, had no comment. How are they working for us?

The only Council Member willing to talk during the meeting or after my statement was Deputy Mayor Whalen. I may not like the statement he made during the meeting and I may not agree with his view about the need for a levy; however I give him huge bonus points for bringing it up and talking with me after.

This was is stark contrast to a Board Member who chastised me for making a public statement at the end of a meeting which his Board motioned, and seconded, to adjournment.

OR the City Council Member who shouted across the room that I was wrong there is no 20% tax increase in addition to the levy. If you need clarification about the tax increase let me refer you to the news story above as reported on by Q13 or published here in The Suburban Times.

We tax payers will get nothing for this huge tax increase or the Levy dollars if they are approved. We might not have any say in the 20% property tax increase but we do have a VOTE in saying NO to the CPSD Board for their levy request.