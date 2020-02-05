CPSD Four Pillars Spotlight on Collaboration: Christian Aguilar

Christian Aguilar wants to make sure his peers at Lakes High School have what they need to be successful in school every day. Whether it’s a snack to recharge before an afternoon final, a toothbrush to keep up good dental hygiene or even a prom dress to help a student attend the big dance, Christian wants to provide.

Last year, the senior spearheaded an effort to open a closet at the school full of the supplies students might need to get them through the day, week or school year. The project, called “Heart of the Lancer,” allows students to anonymously take items without giving anything in return.

“I wanted to create a space so students could come, get what they need and not have to ask a second question,” he said. “It’s important that they be able to put all of their focus on school.”

The Lakes ASB worked last year to get the closet open. Members collected supplies from students, staff and community groups and worked with school administration to find a free room they could use to store everything. Christian said that, on average, two to three students have been taking something they need from the room each week.

Christian is already working on the next phase of the project. He has met with leadership groups at other middle and high schools in Clover Park School District and is currently collaborating with Mann Middle School ASB officers to find a spot in the school to set up their own closet.

Collaboration is one of the Four Pillars of Student Success and provides a strong foundation to help young people develop into active learners and strong citizens. Christian’s desire to work with others to help provide for the less fortunate makes him a prime example of collaboration.

“Heart of the Lancer” isn’t just a school project for Christian, it’s an example of the passion he has for helping other students thrive. He currently serves as senior class president at Lakes and is planning on pursuing a career in education reform. He wants students to be able to find their passions in school and turn them into fulfilling careers.

“Giving students more opportunities help them find those things that really speak to them,” he said. “I want to play a role in making sure our education system provides access to the path each student needs to be a successful person.”

In addition to his leadership role in ASB, Christian plays clarinet in the Lakes band, runs track and cross country and participates in the National Honor Society. He is also working on the next steps for “Heart of the Lancer” once he graduates. He wants to make sure the closet continues on after he’s graduated so that future Lakes students always have what they need.