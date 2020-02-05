Community, technical college board to hear applied bachelor’s degree proposals, hold study session on employee diversity

The Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges will meet for its regular business meeting Thursday, Feb. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Board members will hear six applied bachelor’s degree proposals from five colleges and hold a study session on community and technical college employee diversity.

The applied bachelor’s degree proposals are:

Health Physics at Columbia Basin College (Pasco)

Cyber Security at Clover Park Technical College (Lakewood)

Mechatronics at Clover Park Technical College

Advanced Manufacturing at Edmonds Community College

Management-Entrepreneurship at Lake Washington Institute of Technology (Kirkland)

Accounting with International Accounting at North Seattle College

In its study session, State Board members will hear about demographic trends among community and technical college employees from 2014 to 2018. Addressing employee diversity is one of the State Board’s strategies for closing equity gaps for students.

The State Board will also meet Wednesday, Feb. 5 to hear an update on the Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement (MESA) Community College Program. MESA’s goal is to provide historically underrepresented students support in science, technology, engineering and math fields. The twelve colleges with the MESA Community College Program are:

Clark College (Vancouver)

Columbia Basin College (Pasco)

Edmonds Community College

Everett Community College

Green River College (Auburn)

Highline College (Des Moines)

Olympic College (Bremerton)

Seattle Central College

Spokane Falls Community College

Tacoma Community College

Wenatchee Valley College

Yakima Valley College

The study session and business meeting will be held at the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges office, Cascade conference room, 1300 Quince Street SE in Olympia. The meeting agenda and background materials are posted on the State Board website.

Both meetings are open to the public.