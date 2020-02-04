There is Still Time to Weigh in on Imagine

The City of University Place has produced a special 23-minute video on the Imagine 2045 initiative, which is designed to solicit public input on what the city should look like during its second 25 years.

Mayor Pro Tem Steve Worthington and Council Member Denise McCluskey sat down with Assistant City Manager Mariza Craig to talk about the Imagine 2045 campaign, including ways in which the public can offer its input on topics such as land use, zoning, parks and public safety. The information gathered will be used to create a draft vision statement for the City of University Place that will ultimately be used to help shape the City’s Comprehensive Plan, the document the City Council and Commissioners will use as the roadmap for all of the City’s planning efforts through 2045.

Members of the community are encouraged to enroll in FlashVote to participate in brief, periodic surveys on key topics related to Imagine 2045—and others. Worthington says since launching the campaign last June at Duck Daze, nearly 500 residents have signed up to participate in the one-minute surveys. And the City Council has also received more than 300 written responses from people who want to expand on their thoughts for the City’s future.

Although the video makes reference to an additional community survey, since filming, the City Council has decided that given the strong participation in FlashVote and the immediacy of the feedback that the online tool provides, they will not pursue other surveys. There will be six more FlashVote surveys conducted this year, before all the outreach efforts wrap up in June so that the Imagine 2045 team can begin working on the first draft of a visioning document that will be shared at the City’s Anniversary Celebration on Aug. 22, 2020. After the public weighs in on the first draft, the Imagine 2045 team will incorporate their feedback to shape the final version of the visioning document that will be unveiled at the City’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in December.