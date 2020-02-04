Are you feeling lucky? Well then, come on down to Luck of the Irish Bingo Night on March 21, 2020 at Patriot’s Landing!

Festivities kick off at 6 PM! There will be dinner, card & 10 games, gift baskets, cash prizes, and a prize for best themed attire! Don’t forget your four leaf clover!

Tickets costs $20 and are available to purchase at City Hall. Must be 18 or older to attend.

This event is proudly sponsored by the City of DuPont, P.A.R.C.S., Patriot’s Landing, and McNamara’s.

Details:

Tickets are available to purchase DuPont City Hall – 1700 Civic Dr, DuPont, WA

Date: March 21, 2020

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Patriots Landing

Address: 1600 Marshall Circle, DuPont, WA

Cost: $20 per person, must be 18 or older to attend