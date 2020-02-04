Junie B. Jones, The Musical coming to TMP Family Theater

TMP Family Theater is very excited to start the new year off with the comical musical, Junie B. Jones, The Musical.

Junie B. Jones, The Musical is based on the New York Times bestselling book series by Barbara Park (winner of seven Children’s Choice Awards and four Parents’ Choice Awards).

Junie B. Jones, The Musical

February 22 – March 1, 2020

Saturdays 11:00AM and 2:00PM

Sundays 2:00PM

The Cast

Junie B. Jones – RESE KNICKERBOCKER

Lucille/Bobby Jean Piper – ALLY ATWOOD

Herb – KEKOA DILAY

May/Grace/Mother – MICHELLE ALLARD

Sheldon/Lennie – PETER KNICKERBOCKER

Camille – MADISON WATKINS

Chanille – ALLIE WATKINS

Jose – WESTLEY HACKLER

Mr. Scary/Daddy – JARROD PHELPS

Mrs. Gutzman – LARK MOORE

TMP’s Creative Team

LINDA PALACIOS (Director)

DANIEL WOLFERT (Music Director)

RICO LASTRAPES (Choreographer)

DEBORAH CHRISTEL (Costumer)

EMILY SALETAN (Stage Manager)

DENNIS KURTZ (Master Carpenter)

It’s Junie B.’s first day of first grade, and a lot of things have changed. Her best friend, Lucille, doesn’t want to be her best friend anymore. So, on the bus, Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. Junie finds she has trouble reading the blackboard and her teacher, Mr. Scary, thinks she may need glasses. Troubles mount with a friendly cafeteria lady, a kickball tournament, and a “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal.” First grade has never been more challenging. A genuinely hilarious musical that follows the misadventures of that brassy little diva, Junie B. Jones, and her introduction to first grade, this is a very special one-hour Theater for Young Audiences that kids (and adult kids) of all ages can enjoy.

When

February 22 – March 1, 2020

Show Times

Saturdays, February 22 & 29, 11:00AM and 2:00PM

Sundays, February 23 & March 1, 2:00PM

Where

Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA. 98406

Run Time

Approximate running time is 75 minutes

Tickets

Adults $15.00

Senior, Military, Students $13.00

Children (12 and under) $12.00

Groups of 10 or more $10.00

All Seating is Reserved

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at TMP’s Box Office located at 7116 Sixth Avenue, by phone at 253-565-6867, and online at www.tmp.org. Box office is open Tuesday through Friday, 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM.