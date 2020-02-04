Junie B. Jones, The Musical coming to TMP Family Theater

TMP Family Theater is very excited to start the new year off with the comical musical, Junie B. Jones, The Musical.
Junie B. Jones, The Musical is based on the New York Times bestselling book series by Barbara Park (winner of seven Children’s Choice Awards and four Parents’ Choice Awards).
Junie B. Jones, The Musical
- February 22 – March 1, 2020
- Saturdays 11:00AM and 2:00PM
- Sundays 2:00PM
The Cast
- Junie B. Jones – RESE KNICKERBOCKER
- Lucille/Bobby Jean Piper – ALLY ATWOOD
- Herb – KEKOA DILAY
- May/Grace/Mother – MICHELLE ALLARD
- Sheldon/Lennie – PETER KNICKERBOCKER
- Camille – MADISON WATKINS
- Chanille – ALLIE WATKINS
- Jose – WESTLEY HACKLER
- Mr. Scary/Daddy – JARROD PHELPS
- Mrs. Gutzman – LARK MOORE
TMP’s Creative Team
- LINDA PALACIOS (Director)
- DANIEL WOLFERT (Music Director)
- RICO LASTRAPES (Choreographer)
- DEBORAH CHRISTEL (Costumer)
- EMILY SALETAN (Stage Manager)
- DENNIS KURTZ (Master Carpenter)
It’s Junie B.’s first day of first grade, and a lot of things have changed. Her best friend, Lucille, doesn’t want to be her best friend anymore. So, on the bus, Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. Junie finds she has trouble reading the blackboard and her teacher, Mr. Scary, thinks she may need glasses. Troubles mount with a friendly cafeteria lady, a kickball tournament, and a “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal.” First grade has never been more challenging. A genuinely hilarious musical that follows the misadventures of that brassy little diva, Junie B. Jones, and her introduction to first grade, this is a very special one-hour Theater for Young Audiences that kids (and adult kids) of all ages can enjoy.
When
- February 22 – March 1, 2020
Show Times
- Saturdays, February 22 & 29, 11:00AM and 2:00PM
- Sundays, February 23 & March 1, 2:00PM
Where
- Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA. 98406
Run Time
- Approximate running time is 75 minutes
Tickets
- Adults $15.00
- Senior, Military, Students $13.00
- Children (12 and under) $12.00
- Groups of 10 or more $10.00
- All Seating is Reserved
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at TMP’s Box Office located at 7116 Sixth Avenue, by phone at 253-565-6867, and online at www.tmp.org. Box office is open Tuesday through Friday, 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM.
