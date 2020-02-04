Jada Simpson named Rotary Student of the Month

Jada Simpson was named Lakewood Rotary’s first Student of the Month for the new decade. Jada is a senior at Harrison Preparatory School. She is a well rounded, motivated and determined student. She is also a hard worker and leader amongst her peers.

Jada Simpson (left) with Lakewood Rotary’s Bob Peterson.

Focused on her academics, Jada still finds time to be an active member of various school clubs and activities. Some of her school activities include participation in the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise, Key Club and the Spanish Honor Society. She also volunteers at the Lakewood YMCA to support students and serve her community.

You can always find Jada giving her peers a helping hand! Words used to describe Jada include principled, balanced and a strong communicator. She is an inspirational student who serves as a shining representative of the Harrison Prep student body. Jada plans to attend the University of Washington Tacoma to study business administration.

Lakewood Rotary meets weekly on Friday (12:00-1:30 pm) at the Tacoma Country & Golf Club in Lakewood.