Governor Jay Inslee visits Pierce College Puyallup

Pierce College students, faculty and staff from across the district had the unique opportunity to sit down with Gov. Jay Inslee during a special visit to Pierce College Puyallup on Monday, Feb. 3. After touring the campus with Chancellor Michele Johnson, Gov. Inslee and Washington’s First Lady Trudi Inslee, participated in a roundtable discussion about the work the college is doing to help students be successful inside the classroom and beyond.

Johnson shared with Gov. Inslee the news about Pierce College’s position in the top 5 community colleges in the nation, and what that means to our students as they prepare for their next chapters. “Our students deserve to have the resources they need to be successful and leave with the skills they need to transfer, finish a baccalaureate degree with us, or to go on to work,” Johnson said. “Our 2025 goal is for equity, completion and beyond. We need to provide more than just access. We need to provide the resources for students to be successful.”

Representatives from student government, Nursing, TRiO, ASPIRE, and Early Childhood Education also shared their own stories about why they chose to attend Pierce College, and the impact it’s had on their lives.

“Funding community and technical colleges is critically important,” Gov. Inslee said. “The citizens of Washington believe in you, and believe in your mission, and I hope all of you will continue to advocate for your college in the community. We want to keep the resources going and make sure citizens know that community and technical colleges are worth paying taxes for. People are inspired by your personal stories, as am I, and I thank you for sharing them with us.”

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.