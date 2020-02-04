CPSD Promising Future: Oryion Elp

Oryion received his diploma along with 11 of his Open Doors classmates at the program’s winter awarding of diplomas ceremony in January. He was unexpectedly called up to the stage during the ceremony when he was named distinguished graduate.

“The sheer resilience he shows is just impressive,” said Assistant Principal of Secondary Programs Venetia Willis-Holbrook. “He really exemplified that unique mix of being able to stay humble, being able to stay focused on your goal and being able to always push forward. He is a model for his peers.”

Willis-Holbrook raved about his writing skills but Oryion said his favorite subject is math. “I like how math doesn’t change much as time goes on,” he said. “As long as you can get a good grasp of the fundamentals, you can build your knowledge of it and branch out.”

Oryion plans pursue a career in computer programming and hopes to work at Microsoft someday. He enjoyed learning coding in middle school and the flexible schedule of Open Doors afforded him the time to take online coding courses while working to earn his diploma.