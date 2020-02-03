Steilacoom Town Council Feb. 4 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of January 21, 2020
- Approval of Payroll Checks #112946- #112954 in the amount of $154,835.87
- Approval of Claims Checks #112983 – #113032 in the amount of $216,291.70 and Manual Checks #112981 – #112982 in the amount of $7,235.31
- Building Official Services Contract Addendum (AB 2973)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
- Study Session
- Steilacoom Historical Museum Association – BNSF Train Depot Restoration Project
