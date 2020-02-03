The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council Feb. 4 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of January 21, 2020
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #112946- #112954 in the amount of $154,835.87
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #112983 – #113032 in the amount of $216,291.70 and Manual Checks #112981 – #112982 in the amount of $7,235.31
    4. Building Official Services Contract Addendum (AB 2973)
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council
  6. Study Session
    1. Steilacoom Historical Museum Association – BNSF Train Depot Restoration Project

