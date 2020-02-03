Pipeline Trail Open House

Submitted by Pierce County Parks.

Looking for a new adventure in your own backyard? Pierce County Parks is designing a pedestrian and bicycle trail along the Tacoma Water Pipeline No. 4 right-of-way between 72nd Street East and 94th Avenue East. This trail will provide opportunities for Pierce County residents to enjoy a new place to exercise, commute or simply take in amazing views of Mt. Rainier. As a potential trial user and local resident, Pierce County Parks wants to hear from you!

At this meeting, we will discuss project information, share observations and gather input. Pierce County Parks is looking forward to hearing from the future Pipeline Trail users. Refreshments will be served!

Can’t make this meeting? Don’t worry, there will be more opportunities to provide input in the coming months. An on-line survey will be available on the project web page from February 12th to the 24th and another public meeting will be scheduled in April to discuss the preferred design, anticipated cost, schedule and more. Please visit www.piercecountywa.org/PipelineTrail to sign up for email updates, to follow the project’s progress, and and to participate in the online survey.

If you have questions about this trail project, please email Brianne.Blackburn@piercecountywa.gov.