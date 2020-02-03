Bacon’s Bits: Two Columns, One Subscription

Her again?! Indeed, please just skip reading this article if you are rather into hard news than into the rather entertaining side of The Suburban Times. For here’s news for everybody who wants to take a glimpse across their fence, every once in a while, or maybe even experience a double take.

Indeed, the Suburban Times’ most generous publisher, our mutual friend Ben Sclair, who lets us have all the information we can get about our neighborhood, provided it’s delivered, has made me an offer I simply couldn’t resist. And I am more than happy to hand this offer over to you, for you to decide whether you want to take up with my chatting or not.

A love declaration two two nations, available anywhere you can buy books – formerly a Suburban Times column.

As you may (or may not) know, I have had the honor to have had published Friday columns in The Suburban Times for quite a while now. Since August 2017, to be exact. First it was “Home from Home”, in which I compared life in my mother country, Germany, to my beautiful new life here in the United States. It turned into a love declaration to two nations and is now available as a book – wherever you prefer to buy your books.

Since January 2019, I have been inviting you to look or even jump “Across your Fence” to explore what wonderful experiences are beyond our own backyards. This column is published every Friday, and it covers all kinds of different topics – special occasions, Nature, food, culture, man-made things, people, companies or institutions with unique concepts … And you can explore it conveniently from your armchair or take my little nudge and explore for yourselves.

Another, brand-new column is the fun double feature “Double Take” (at least my friend, Lakewood icon and columnist Joe Boyle and I think it is mighty fun), in which we look at one and the same topic from individual angles. Once a month, we decide upon a topic at our Double Trouble Headquarter, The Topside Coffee Cabin in Steilacoom, then we head off to our respective writing nook. Mine is literally a nook – a computer desk crammed into a corner between a filing cabinet and a window with a look into our front yard. We don’t tell each other what we have come up with until our next meeting, in which we compare what we have and then send our articles out to Ben.

Don’t miss exploring and being astonished – subscribe to two columns at no cost with just your email address and one click.

What’s this all got to do with a subscription when you have already subscribed to The Suburban Times? Are you sure you never miss out on one or the other column? You might not have been in the mood for it at that moment. Or you might have read one “Double Take”, but not the other. You might have been traveling, or your computer was down. Whichever, as of now you are able to subscribe to my columns via this link: mailchi.mp/thesubtimes/bacons-bits.

You will even find past articles under the headline “Bacon’s Bits” – all the two cents I’m putting in on anything that is not controversial. We’ve got enough of the bad stuff in the news and enough grumpiness on the social media, don’t you think?! In short, by the end of this year, you will have horded so many of my two cents, you’ll end up with a tiny fortune if I may say so. Unless you are not into small change. But then you will have stopped reading after the second sentence above. As you haven’t … maybe you want to sign up? The email addresses are handled by The Suburban Times. I won’t see who subscribes or who doesn’t. They will be handled discreetly and safely. So, just give it a try, if you will.

Meanwhile look for the next “Double Take” this week. It might make YOU wonder and comment – and comments are always more than welcome!