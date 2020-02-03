Anti-Valentine’s Firm Launch Party

Submitted by Tacoma Legal Coach, LLC.

TACOMA, WA – Family law attorney and legal coach Beverly Allen is marking the launch of her new firm with a celebration on Valentine’s Day centered on new beginnings for families. The entire public is invited to the grand opening event for Tacoma Legal Coach, LLC, but Allen says she has a small gift just for individuals who have been through a divorce.

“Valentines is traditionally about couples, and love between partners is wonderful, but I want to celebrate the people who have overcome heartbreak and loss and have come out on the other side with a better idea of who they are,” Allen explains. “This is a great event to stop by with a few friends wearing your brightest red lipstick or a fun bow tie, have some champagne and a few light bites,” Allen continues.

The Anti-Valentines Day Party is free and open to the public, and will be held at Tacoma’s historic Union Club, located next to McMinnamins on Broadway.

Allen, who has a decade of experience practicing family law, founded Tacoma Legal Coach, LLC to offer pay-as-you-go legal services, in contrast to traditional family law firms that require a large retainer before doing work on a case. Clients can schedule and pay for as little as one hour at a time to draft documents, review strategy, or prepare for a hearing.

Tacoma Legal Coach’s Anti-Valentines Launch Party will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at the Union Club, 539 Broadway, Tacoma WA 98402. Facebook RSVP is requested at Facebook.com (search Tacoma Legal Coach). For more information about the Law Office of Beverly Allen: TacomaLegalCoach.com.