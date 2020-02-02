Teens—Earn Prizes and Get Published

Teen writers and artists here’s your chance to earn cash and get published. Enter the free Pierce County Library System’s Our Own Expressions Teen Writing & Art Contest.

If you’re in grades 7-12, enter your poem, short story, photo, or artwork by February 28, 2020, and you could win up to $100 from the Pierce County Library Foundation and get published.

Local writers and artists help select winning entries, and the Library System, with a donation from the Library Foundation, will award prizes in four categories: poetry, short story, photography, and drawing. Each category has three age groups: grades 7 and 8, grades 9 and 10, and grades 11 and 12.

Contest winners will feature their work in an awards ceremony on May 27, 2020, and the Library System will publish the award-winning entries.

The contest is free and submissions must be entered between now and February 28, 2020. Learn more at expressions.pcls.us.