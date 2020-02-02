Talking UP Businesses in U.P.

One of U.P.’s newest businesses was recently featured on KOMO News for its participation in Tacoma Goodwill’s Boots to Shoes® program which provides mentoring services to veterans transitioning to civilian life.

MOD Pizza, which opened last month in the Village at Chambers Bay, held a special fundraiser on Jan. 25, donating 100 percent of all its pizza sales to Boots to Shoes®. As an added incentive, those making donations to Goodwill’s on-site trucks that day received MOD Pizza and Goodwill coupons.

By pairing service members who are transitioning to civilian life with a mentor, Boots to Shoes® aims to help “21st century veterans capture 21st century jobs.” The program provides everything from assistance with resume writing to setting career goals. In addition to special fundraisers like the one on Jan. 25, MOD Pizza will also contribute about $20,000 to support Goodwill’s Boots to Shoes® program and will continue its commitment to providing employment opportunities to veterans.

Given U.P.’s proximity to major military installations such as Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, there are plenty of transitioning veterans in the area who can benefit from MOD’s support of Boots to Shoes®. “We are honored to have so many dedicated service members in our midst and are grateful to businesses like MOD Pizza that want to provide veterans with opportunities to put their leadership and experience to work in our community,” said Mariza Craig, U.P.’s Economic Development director.