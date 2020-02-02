Review and Comment on U.P.’s 2020 Stormwater Management Plan (SWMP)

The Washington State Department of Ecology requires an annual review and update to the Stormwater Management Plan which focuses on 10 major elements/components of our NPDES (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) Phase II Municipal Stormwater Permit. On February 3, the Draft 2020 Stormwater Management Plan will be presented to City Council for review; and will be open for public review and comment through February 18. At the February 18 Council Meeting there will be opportunity for the public to comment on this plan, prior to adoption by the City Council.

10 required elements of the Stormwater Management Program:

Stormwater Planning Public Education and Outreach Public Involvement and Participation Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System Mapping and Documentation Illicit Discharge Detection and Elimination Controlling Runoff from New Development, Redevelopment and Construction Sites Operation and Maintenance Source Control Program for Existing Development Monitoring and Assessment Reporting

The 2020 Plan to include:

Convene an interdisciplinary team to lead the Stormwater Planning program, taking into account long range planning, continued low impact development requirements, future projects, and potential code and policy updates.

Continue Public Education and Outreach opportunities through surveys, workshops, regional and statewide campaigns.

Updates to the stormwater system map, to keep current with what has been installed or updated within our municipal stormwater system.

Continued use of real time technology, GIS stormwater system mapping and maintenance tracking of the storm system for field staff.

Increased focus on commercial, private systems which tie into the public storm system, including education, outreach and inspections.

Continued updates to the links and information on the City NPDES webpages.

Please go to the City of University Place website to see the 2020 Draft Stormwater Management Plan. Comments can be made to our NPDES Coordinator, Todd Smith, via email TSmith@CityofUP.com, or phone 253.460.5432.