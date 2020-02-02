Public invited to help design Pipeline Trail

Looking for a new adventure in your own backyard? Pierce County Parks is designing a pedestrian and bicycle trail along the Tacoma Water Pipeline No. 4 right of way between 72nd Street East and 94th Avenue East. This trail will provide opportunities for Pierce County residents to enjoy a new place to exercise, commute or simply take in amazing views of Mount Rainier. As a potential trial user and local resident, Pierce County Parks wants to hear from you.

Join Parks at an open house Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mid-County Community Center, 10205 44th Ave. E. in Tacoma. At this meeting, we will discuss project information, share observations and gather input. Refreshments will be served.

Another way to participate in this design process is through the project website at www.piercecountywa.gov/PipelineTrail, where you may take an online survey or sign up for email updates.

For those who cannot attend in person, public comment is being collected by email at Brianne.Blackburn@piercecountywa.gov.