CPSD School board adjusts February meeting schedule

The Clover Park School District Board of Directors adjusted its February meeting schedule.

The school board has scheduled a special meeting/workshop for Monday, Feb. 3, at 6:30 p.m., in room 4 of the Student Services Center, 10903 Gravelly Lake Dr. S.W. in Lakewood. The meeting will include a presentation about the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System by assistant superintendents Rick Ring and Brian Laubach.

The school board has also scheduled a joint meeting with the Lakewood City Council for Monday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held in room 4 of the Student Services Center. For more information, see the meeting agenda on the district website.

The school board has canceled its Feb. 10 regular meeting of the board and its Feb. 24 regular meeting/workshop. The school board has scheduled a special meeting to be held Monday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m., in room 4 of the Student Services Center.

For more information, contact the Clover Park School District superintendent’s office, (253) 583-5190.